Why George Byers from missing from big Sheffield Wednesday win over Burton Albion

George Byers missed Sheffield Wednesday's win over Burton Albion.

Byers has been a standout performer of late was nowhere to be seen the Owls XI for Burton was announced, with some fans fearing the worst.

But Moore played down any concerns, telling the media, “From Saturday he picked up a slight strain. It was possible for him to play tonight, but I didn’t want to risk him… I expect him back in training in the next 24-48 hours, and hopefully he’ll be ok.

“I thought Jack Hunt could play in there, we’ve done it in in-house matches over the month where we’ve used him in midfield, and I thank him for his versatility.”

Moore, who said that he left Saido Berahino out of the XI as they manage him after playing the last two games, also went on to give an update on Gregory and Dele-Bashiru, who look to be closing in on a return to action.

“I think Fizz will be back in training, and Lee Gregory will be back in training. So hopefully those two will be back so we can get some volume into them and get them up and running.

“They’re ready now, but when they’re back in training we’ll see what sort of condition they’re in. (Playing again) depends on what condition they’re in.