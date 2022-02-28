Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan takes it up a notch as ‘perfect foil’ leads to goals
Sheffield Wednesday’s impressive run of form has coincided with a real resurgence in outlay from their captain, Barry Bannan.
The Owls skipper picked up another assist over the weekend as he set up George Byers’ opening goal in the 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic, his seventh assist of the season and 12th direct goal contribution over the course of the campaign having also scored five himself.
But the assist also meant that Bannan has now set up or scored six goals in his last eight games in Wednesday colours as they marched back up the League One table, with the return of Massimo Luongo and Byers giving him the freedom to get back to what he’s so very good at.
Bannan, Luongo and Byers have formed a strong bond in the heart of the Owls midfield, complimenting each other nicely to play key roles in the club’s run of six wins from their last seven games, and the run comes as no coincidence.
When asked specifically about his Australian teammate, the captain told the media, “He helps me a lot, because I can attack now, a lot more than I’ve been able to before where I’ve had to sit at the base – which isn’t really my game to be honest – but you have to do a job for the team.
“He’s perfect for me, a perfect foil, because I know I can go forward and try things knowing that if it breaks down then he’s going to be there to win it back.
And on Byers he said, “George has been brilliant since he came in, sitting next to Mass. I think it’s what we’ve missed since the start of the season with these people out injured. When you get them back it’s a different ball game – and you can see that in recent weeks.”
Bannan, who has not been shy of stating his desire to get the Owls promoted again, has shown his quality over the course of the season (his tally of 77 key passes is bettered by only two in the league and he’s also top five for successful dribbles – 38) but now, in a more attacking role, he’s really taking it up a notch.