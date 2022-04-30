Who plays who in league one playoffs: Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland dates and times confirmed

Results beneath them went one way and the other and they’ll be joined in the post-season madness by MK Dons, Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers, who leapfrogged Plymouth Argyle on the final day.

Wednesday’s fourth place sitting means they’ll get a home semi-final second up – no small factor – and they’ll take on fellow third tier giants Sunderland in what will be a mouth-watering couple of matches.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.

They’ll play at the Stadium of Light on Friday 6, with a 7.45pm kick-off, then back to Hillsborough the following Monday 9, same kick-off time.

The playoff final – should they get there – will be played at Wembley on May 21 at 3pm.