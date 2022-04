Wednesday faced Portsmouth in a crucial game in their Play-Off bid, and 33,394 people turned up at S6 to watch them try and get the job done.

The pre-match ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’ has been loud on plenty of occasions this season, but never quite as loud as it was just before kick-off against Pompey – with inflatables bobbing all over the place the Wednesdayites belted out their famous tune as their players prepared to get underway.