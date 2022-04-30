Hillsborough waits with baited breath on Barry Bannan, but it’s mission accomplished in terms of the playoff goal – Wednesday are fourth and take that home semi-final against fellow third tier giants Sunderland.
The Owls won out 4-1 in a dominant display in front of a bouncing S6 crowd.
Here are our player ratings..
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 8
Had little to do for so long in the match, until his big moment with 15 to go. A great save followed up by another. Big moments.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Jordan Storey - 8
Goal machine. Got about it and defended well - deserved his goal. Got an assist too.
Photo: SWFC
3. Sam Hutchinson - 7
Shook off an early wobble to grow into it. Dealt with Hirst well in the main. Made a classy recovery tackle with 20 to go. His sort of occasion and you could tell he enjoyed it.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Liam Palmer - 8
Defended well, passed it nicely. Overloaded like a boss.
Photo: Steve Ellis