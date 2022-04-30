2-1, GOAL scored by Sheffield Wednesday forward Saido Berahino (24) during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 30 April 2022.

Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth: Player ratings after fun in the sun and rampant win

Well that was a lot of fun, wasn’t it?

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 2:29 pm

Hillsborough waits with baited breath on Barry Bannan, but it’s mission accomplished in terms of the playoff goal – Wednesday are fourth and take that home semi-final against fellow third tier giants Sunderland.

The Owls won out 4-1 in a dominant display in front of a bouncing S6 crowd.

Here are our player ratings..

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 8

Had little to do for so long in the match, until his big moment with 15 to go. A great save followed up by another. Big moments.

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Jordan Storey - 8

Goal machine. Got about it and defended well - deserved his goal. Got an assist too.

Photo: SWFC

3. Sam Hutchinson - 7

Shook off an early wobble to grow into it. Dealt with Hirst well in the main. Made a classy recovery tackle with 20 to go. His sort of occasion and you could tell he enjoyed it.

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Liam Palmer - 8

Defended well, passed it nicely. Overloaded like a boss.

Photo: Steve Ellis

