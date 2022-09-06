Who is Sheffield Wednesday’s new goalkeeper trialist as former Wolverhampton Wanderers man tries his luck
Sheffield Wednesday have former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper, Jamie Pardington, on trial at the club.
The Owls are currently keeping an eye out for a third-choice goalkeeper if anything were to happen to David Stockdale or Cameron Dawson, and ideally are looking for somebody older and more experienced than youngsters, Pierce Charles and Jack Hall.
So when 22-year-old Pardington was potted between the sticks for Wednesday’s U21 game against Bristol City, there were questions as to whether it would be with an eye on the first team potentially more than the reserve setup.
Neil Thompson, manager of Wednesday’s U21s, said afterwards that a decision would be made on him with the help of goalkeeper coach, Adriano Basso.
He told YorkshireLive, “James has been with us for a couple of games… He has done fine. I think Adriano today's game… It is with the goalkeeping department so a decision on him will be left to people above me.”
The former Rushall Olympic youngster made a number of good saves in the game against Bristol, but was unable to help them avoid a 1-0 defeat in the end.
But who is Jamie Pardington?
Pardington is a 6'5" shot-stopper who has spent the last few years as part of Wolves’ youth setup. He spent time out on loan with the likes of Bath City and Dulwich Hamlet, before going on to make his professional debut in League Two while on loan with Mansfield Town.
That game was his only appearance in the Football League to date, however he has played in the National League South. He was released by Wolves at the end of his contract over the summer.
The young goalkeeper spent preseason with Wednesday’s League One counterparts, Cheltenham Town, but nothing more came of it.
It remains to be seen how much longer Pardington will be given to impress before a decision is made on whether he has a future at Hillsborough or not, but with the goalkeeper already a free agent there are no restrictions with regards to when he can sign for the club – meaning that Darren Moore and his recruitment team can take their time making a decision.