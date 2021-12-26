Wednesday will have very limited options in January as Darren Moore looks to try and bolster his side for the remainder of the season, with the Owls limited to free agents and loan deals as part of their current transfer restrictions, and it’s not thought that it will be a particular busy window for the club at this point in time.

A new left back and a new central defender are thought to be high on Moore’s list of priorities if possible, though he may also be tempted to consider some attacking options given the reliance on Lee Gregory.

We took a closer look at Bondswell after the links this week to see what the youngster is about.

Where has he been?

Bondswell came through the ranks at Nottingham Forest in his home town, but turned down a professional contract with The Reds in 2018 in favour of making the switch to Germany, where he joined RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old has represented England at U15, U16, U17 and U18 level, but never managed to make his Bundesliga debut during his spell outside of the UK, though did make his senior debut whilst out loan with FC Dordrecht in the Dutch second tier.

Matty Bondswell of Newcastle United has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, in March, the teenager joined Newcastle United’s U23s around a month after leaving the German outfit – and made his first competitive start in the Carabao Cup in August at Hillsborough.

Where can he play?

Though predominantly a left back, Bondswell is no stranger to other positions on the field… The bulk of his young career to date has been spent as a left full back, but he has also spent a handful of matches playing as a central defender or left midfielder.

Are Sheffield Wednesday interested?

According to Football Insider, the Owls are one of the clubs who are considering a move for the former Leipzig defender, with Portsmouth another outfit in League One who have been linked with him.