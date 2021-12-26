Barry Bannan looking forward to return of 'big, big' players for Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday have had their fair share of injury concerns of the course of the season, and while the break caused by Covid-19 has halted the momentum of an 11-game unbeaten run, it has given them the chance to get a few more players back to fitness.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bannan said, “To begin the season, we had a lot of new players come in, it was always going to take time at the start – but what we have done really well is hang in there despite all the injuries we have suffered.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What you might see now with teams having really busy schedules and maybe teams at the top who haven’t had injuries yet, they may start having one or two themselves. We’ve had a lot of injuries, we’ve dealt with it and are coming through the other side.

“In recent weeks we’ve played really well but we’ve still got players on the treatment table to come back. There is a gap to the top but that can go in the space of a week or so, Rotherham have been brilliant and their consistency has been second to none but we’ve already been to Rotherham and won so we know what we are capable of.”

He went on to say, “Teams coming to Hillsborough will not look forward to it with big, big players to come back from injury and us on a long unbeaten run, our tails are up, we have great professionals here and we will be ready for it all. It’s not been ideal this break but there are many players in the dressing room who have played a lot of minutes and they can use it to re-energise and come back strong again.

“We miss these games as much as you, we all want the same thing, to be back out there on the pitch as soon as possible. Keep yourselves safe, enjoy the holiday period and we will see you all again soon.”

Barry Bannan thinks there's more to come from Sheffield Wednesday.