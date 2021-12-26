Bannan Beauty? Paterson Piledriver? - Are these five goals Sheffield Wednesday's top strikes in 2021?
The year is almost at an end, so which has been Sheffield Wednesday’s best goal of 2021?
Wednesday’s second half of the year was much more enjoyable than the first, with Darren Moore’s side losing just six games in all competitions since relegation from the Championship last season – and they've scored some nice goals along the way as well.
We took a look through all the goals that the Owls have scored over the last 12 months to pick five that stuck out – two from Callum Paterson, one from the skipper, Barry Bannan, and then a goal apiece from Dennis Adeniran and Theo Corbeanu.
But which do you think takes the cake as the best Wednesday strike of 2021?
Sheffield Wednesday Goal of 2021 - Who should win it?
Last updated: Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 17:26
- Callum Paterson v Cardiff City
- Callum Paterson v Wigan Athletic
- Dennis Adeniran v Ipswich Town
- Barry Bannan v Doncaster Rovers
- Theo Corbeanu v Accrington Stanley
Which goal was your favourite from 2021?
This volley?
Bannan’s beauty?
What about this lovely strike?
This belter?
This lovely team goal?