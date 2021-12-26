Which was Sheffield Wednesday's best goal of 2021?

Wednesday’s second half of the year was much more enjoyable than the first, with Darren Moore’s side losing just six games in all competitions since relegation from the Championship last season – and they've scored some nice goals along the way as well.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We took a look through all the goals that the Owls have scored over the last 12 months to pick five that stuck out – two from Callum Paterson, one from the skipper, Barry Bannan, and then a goal apiece from Dennis Adeniran and Theo Corbeanu.

But which do you think takes the cake as the best Wednesday strike of 2021?