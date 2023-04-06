Where Sheffield Wednesday’s injury focus lies with squad for Easter back-to-back outlined

Sheffield Wednesday will place their immediate focus on the injury comeback of two players in particular as key men Josh Windass and George Byers look to shake off longer-term issues.

None of Wednesday’s injured cohort will return for an important Easter programme that sees them make the trip to Oxford United on Friday before welcoming Accrington Stanley on Monday.

Confirming that Windass’ issue is on his foot, Moore reported a successful assessment but intimated it would be a case of a medium-term absence still to come rather than anything immediate.

“No, not at this moment in time,” Moore said on Windass taking part in the next two matches. “He still needs more work and still needs more detail into him in terms of from a medical point of view. He's making good progress but not in time for this game.

Michael Ihiekwe won't be back for Sheffield Wednesday for a while longer. (Steve Ellis)

“It will definitely rule him out for the Easter weekend. But also at the same time, we'll just keep trying him week after week and once his symptoms settle down you can give more of a prognosis and a time. But we're still very much hopeful that he's still got a large part of the season to play.

“George is a little bit more complex and longer. With the injury George sustained, it's longer so we don't predict George for anytime soon but we may see him before the end of the season.”

With the return of Mallik Wilks having seen him make two successful substitute appearances and though Jack Hunt is looking at a few weeks out at least, with Michael Ihiekwe and Callum Paterson edging closer to fitness training numbers are starting to go in the right direction from an Owls perspective.

“Probably the two we're focusing on really who are back in training is Ihiekwe and Paterson,” Moore said.

“So from that perspective, what we're trying to do is give them the level and volume of work that they need to do when they're integrated into the main group. So they are in that stage and we'll monitor them certainly over the next week.

“Probably if you detail the two at this stage, I'd probably say Paterson is the one nearer. He's really near but we're just looking at him in terms of the volume and recovery time.”

