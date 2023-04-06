A decision has been made on who will start in goal for Sheffield Wednesday at Oxford United on Good Friday, with Owls boss Darren Moore making clear there’s little between his two stoppers heading into the last weeks of the campaign.

David Stockdale has played the last two matches but has come under fire for handling that contributed to goals in draws at Cheltenham and at home to Lincoln.

Cards were kept close to his chest but asked how much of a decision he has on his hands in terms of his preferred keeper going forward, Moore said: “It’s a really good question. But we’re splitting hairs in terms of both of them. We feel that both are number ones.

“When Stockers came back in I felt that was right with his voice control of the players and all he brings and that serves its purpose. Certainly both of them are vying for that jersey and between them we’re splitting hairs.

Owls keepers Cameron Dawson and David Stockdale share a laugh on the pitchbefore the game Pic Steve Ellis

“Whichever way we go we feel we have two players there that can do that pivotal job.

“They challenge and compete with one another day after day. I don’t think it was harsh Daws coming out, we just made a decision based on the team which we have done all season.”

Stockdale, 37, has spoken emotionally on his return to the side. Responding to questions of criticism of those moments in the last two, Moore continued: “You can understand it.

“I think in terms of what he’s brought us coming back in to help stop the rot. We’d had a couple of losses and I thought it was a good time with his experience coming in. He’s served his purpose and I can understand people looking at a couple of the goals. As a goalkeeper you have no place to hide.

“I was looking at both games and the performances were better than the previous two in terms of the stats, figures and how we wanted to go about it. Both games they came off with a draw and both performances warranted a bit more positivity in terms of the team coming off a busy schedule in terms of the games.

“We’re a team and a group of players that are looking forward and focusing on building that momentum.”

