Where Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham rank in the Championship fair play table ahead of relegation clash
Just how dirty are Sheffield Wednesday compared to their Championship rivals?
Some of the hope handed to Sheffield Wednesday supporters during their battle against relegation seems to have evaporated after the Owls failed to gain a win in their last four games.
The 3-1 home win against Hull City on New Year's Day sparked real belief that a push towards safety was very much on the cards as confidence spread around Hillsborough. Yet now, over a month on, Danny Rohl's side have picked up just one point from a quartet of league games after suffering defeats against Huddersfield Town, Coventry City and Southampton.
As it stands, ahead of Friday night's crucial home game against Birmingham City, Wednesday sit eight points adrift of safety and in desperate need of a win to regain some of the momentum lost from an underwhelming run of recent form.
Passions are sure to run high and there will be a need for cool heads - so what better time to assess where the Owls sit in the Championship's fair play table?