Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some of the hope handed to Sheffield Wednesday supporters during their battle against relegation seems to have evaporated after the Owls failed to gain a win in their last four games.

The 3-1 home win against Hull City on New Year's Day sparked real belief that a push towards safety was very much on the cards as confidence spread around Hillsborough. Yet now, over a month on, Danny Rohl's side have picked up just one point from a quartet of league games after suffering defeats against Huddersfield Town, Coventry City and Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands, ahead of Friday night's crucial home game against Birmingham City, Wednesday sit eight points adrift of safety and in desperate need of a win to regain some of the momentum lost from an underwhelming run of recent form.