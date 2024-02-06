Big Coventry City match-winner missing for Sheffield Wednesday clash
Ben Sheaf has two goals and an assist in his last couple of meetings with Sheffield Wednesday, but he’s unavailable for Coventry City tonight.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 25-year-old has been a key performer for the Sky Blues this season, and proved to be the match-winner at Hillsborough last month as they picked up a 2-1 win on the road.
However he now faces potentially a couple of months on the sidelines as he recovers from an injury that he sustained recently against Bristol City.
“He’s going to be out for six to eight weeks,” his manager, Mark Robins, explained. “They will treat the symptoms, not the scan, but generally when you get a grading they say it will be X amount of time - but he may get back a little quicker. Ben will do the right things and fingers crossed he’ll be back quicker.”
City fell to defeat in Sheaf’s absence at the weekend as they were downed 2-1 by Norwich City, and both goals in the 2-2 draw with The Robins came after he was forced off the field.
Wednesday haven’t had much joy on the road this season, though, scoring just seven goals in 15 games and winning just twice – they’ll need a big performance in the FA Cup tonight if they’re going to progress, and at this point in time it remains to be seen what sort of side Danny Röhl will put out.