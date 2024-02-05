Wednesdayites made the short trip to the John Smith's Stadium full of hope as they sought to close the gap on the Terriers and aid their survival bid, but it ended up being a miserable afternoon for anyone of an Owls persuasion as they were heavily beaten after a horrific 12-minute spell in the second half.

A total of 2,331 were given to the visitors for the tie in West Yorkshire, and though they made themselves heard for over an hour there weren't too many of them left by the time the final whistle was blown, many making their way out once it became clear that their side were dead and buried in another away defeat.

There were some lovely pictures before the misery, though, can you see yourself in any of them?

Wednesdayites sold out Huddersfield's away allocation - but it wasn't a fun day out Sheffield Wednesday fans at Huddersfield Town away

