A struggling Owls side have at times had to resort to slowing play down with the dark arts at times this season.

The return to the Championship has been somewhat of a bumpy ride for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season with just one point on the board and no wins in the opening five fixtures.

There's still a long way to go between now and the crunch end of the season but supporters will be hoping to see the Owls get more of a foothold in games as the league returns following the international break.

Xisco Munoz 's side have sometimes employed the dark arts a little this season to slow play down and concede tactical fouls. In fact, Sheffield Wednesday are one of the second division's 'dirtiest' teams according to fouls conceded per game.

The Star looks at how the Owls rank against the likes of Millwall, Sunderland, Stoke City and other Championship rivals according to WhoScored .

1 . 24th - Middlesbrough Fouls per game - 7.8 Photo Sales

2 . 23rd - Plymouth Argyle Fouls per game - 8 Photo Sales

3 . 22nd - Blackburn Rovers Fouls per game - 8.4 Photo Sales

4 . 21st - Hull City Fouls per game - 8.6 Photo Sales