21 best Sheffield Wednesday fan pictures from the season so far including games against Preston North End, Southampton and Hull City - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday fans have stuck by their team through some tough games so far this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 20:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have been backed in large numbers both home and away so far this season. The Owls were promoted from League One last season following their dramatic late winner against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley courtesy of Josh Windass.

It has been a tricky start to life back in the Championship under new boss Xisco Munoz and the club have only one point on the board so far. They will be eager to pick up some more points after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the best Sheffield Wednesday fan pictures...

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

