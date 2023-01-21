The latest three points on what has been a conveyor belt of victories for Sheffield Wednesday since Christmas allowed manager Darren Moore to speak openly about the manner of his side’s performance.

The Owls were dogged, determined and ground out a win on an afternoon they appeared to perform the high standards of their six-from-six post-Christmas charge thanks to a first half Marvin Johnson goal.

Fleetwood Town arrived at S6 desperate to disrupt the Owls’ attacking effort and did a decent job despite being kept at arm’s length throughout.

A relaxed Moore described the aesthetics of the performance as something akin to ‘when you mix your dog’s dinner’ and put to him that Wednesday were effective but not particularly pretty, the Owls boss responded in total agreement.

PLEASED: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

“Correct,” he said. “I cannot allude much more than that, ‘not pretty’ are the words I’d use to describe that performance. But we see them games ten to the dozen. It won’t be the irst and it won’t be the last.

“We knew it would be a tough game and we worked on that basis all week. We know how effective they can be.”

Lee Gregory missed a last-kick penalty to double Wednesday’s winning margin.

Moore spoke glowingly of the character of his players – who have extended their unbeaten run to 20 matches in all competitions and have opened up a seven point gap on third place Ipswich Town, who lost at Oxford United.

“It was messy,” he said. “It looked messy. But I credit the players that when the chance came to win the game to win it, we did that.

“It was well taken by Marvin because that is a difficult finish and he did well.

“After that you can see why Fleetwood are such a hard team to see off. They make it difficult. Our concentration levels were good and we stayed gritty and determined.

“On the ball we were wasteful in terms of what was available to see and spot. We didn’t see the chances enough. We’ll look back because we’ve got them in seven days in the Cup.

“But we’ve built that resilience and kept hold of what we’ve got.”

