The Owls were due to face the Pilgrims at 3pm this afternoon in a third vs fourth battle at Home Park, however all matches across the country were postponed this week out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II following her passing.

Now, with games set to return – as thing stand, at least – next week, talks will be underway with regards to when the postponed matches can be played out.

For Wednesday and Plymouth the nearest midweek date available would be the September 28th after the Owls have played Wycombe Wanderers at home on the Saturday and Plymouth have played host to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

However with that date only being a couple of weeks away – as well as the fact that both the Owls and Pilgrims are away from home a couple of days later – it may be that the clubs look for a different evening to play.

October, though, is already a busy month for both sides given that they have seven matches scheduled already in League One and the Papa John’s Trophy – so another fixture would only bump up their schedule even further.

There is space to play midweek on either the 4th or 5th of October or the following week on the 11th or 12th, but if neither of those dates are feasible then they will have to wait until November, which is not something that either side will really want.

