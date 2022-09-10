Stockdale came on board over the summer as the club’s newest shot-stopper, with the veteran joining the Owls to challenge Cameron Dawson for the number one spot between the sticks.

So far he’s managed to tie down the position having played every single minute of their League One campaign up to now – he’s the only player to do so – and his manager says that he’s an absolute pleasure to have around.

"Stocky has been superb in terms of what he has brought us,” Moore told the media. “When you talk about him as a character, he is a wonderful, approachable man. He is the centre of attraction in the dressing room.

"He is very, very friendly with all the team in a group or as individuals. He is a top, top level goalkeeper in terms of where he has played in his career.

"It has been wonderful for us to bring in someone of his ilk and vast experience in the game. He is enjoying his football and has got a smile on his face. He wants to get better. It is music to my ears when you hear an experienced pro want to get better. Our job is to make him better.

"But in terms of what he has brought us as a team, he has been really, really good. There are no surprises in terms of what he has done here. He is an excellent pro and player. We are really pleased to have him at the club and he has certainly added to the atmosphere here.”

Stockdale has kept a total of 23 clean sheets since the start of the 201/22 campaign, with his efforts at Wycombe Wanderers last season seeing him walk away with the Golden Glove award at the end of it.