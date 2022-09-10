Rival boss admits he wants to see Sheffield Wednesday and others do well
Rotherham United manager, Paul Warne, says that he likes to see other teams in the county like doing well – even if it’s not what fans want.
Sheffield Wednesday won’t be facing the Millers this season following their promotion last time out, but Darren Moore will be hopeful that more South Yorkshire derbies are on the cards next season should the Owls follow them up.
It’s been a solid start to the season for most of the local sides, with Sheffield United top of the Championship, Rotherham comfortably mid-table, Barnsley picking up form in League One and Doncaster Rovers pushing for promotion out of League Two following their relegation in 2021/22.
Warne, who has experienced numerous promotions and relegations in his managerial career, admits that he doesn’t wish bad form any of Rotherham’s rivals.
"All the local clubs are doing well and I like that,” Warne told the media after their game against the Blades was postponed. “I know fans don't want me to say I want me to see the local ones do well, but why not? If Yorkshire football is bubbly, then great…
“I like seeing all the local clubs do well, and don't want to hear people moaning all the time saying 'oh, everything is rubbish'.”
Football across the country was postponed this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, and there has been no definite date given with regards to when the Owls and their counterparts across the leagues will be back in action again.