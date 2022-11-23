Wednesday’s U18s are through to the third round of the FA Youth Cup this season, and a number of Holdsworth’s players have spent time training with Darren Moore’s first team at Middlewood Road.

The likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles and Jack Hall all got professional deals shortly after their 17th birthdays, while talks are ongoing at present for both Rio Shipston and Sean Fusire to get the same.

Moore has handed first team debuts to Cadamarteri, Shipston, Leojo Davidson, Will Trueman, Paulo Aguas, Luke Cook and Jay Glover this season recently - and Holdsworth is pleased that they’re being recognised.

“That’s what we’re here for,” he told The Star. “We’re here to develop the lads, and first and foremost to get them up into the U21s and the next level – and if we can get them in and around the first team then we’ll push them even more.

“In the games like tonight they’ve got to put on performances to make people take a step back and say, ‘Yeah, we like him’, and they’re doing that. Young kids will dip in and out of form, and it’s about both they and we manage those consistency levels to get the best out of them.”

On Monday night they certainly managed to impress, and Moore popped in to see them in the changing room after watching them pick up what was an impressive victory over Derby.

Andy Holdsworth is looking forward to seeing what more can come from his Sheffield Wednesday youngsters.

Holdsworth added, “The gaffer came in with Jamie Smith and Simon (Ireland) to say a few words to the players, which they really appreciate. He came in and told them what he thought.”

Moore and his technical team have worked very closely with Steve Haslam and the rest of the youth setup since his arrival, and the hope is that more and more will be pushed up the ranks as time goes by.

Wednesday’s U18s will face Barnsley in the next round of the cup, though the date for the tie at Hillsborough has not been set yet.