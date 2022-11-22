Sheffield Wednesday’s next cup opponents revealed following impressive Derby County win

The Owls pulled off an impressive win over the Rams on Monday night despite the fact that they sit a category below their opponents, with Sean Fusire getting the winning goal in a very deserved 1-0 victory at Hillsborough.

Wednesday hit the crossbar twice and post once as they dominated proceedings in S6, but had to wait until the final 10 minutes to get the breakthrough as Fusire finished off a chance fashioned by Bailey Cadamarteri.

While there has been no date set for the game against local rivals, Barnsley, in the third round of the competition, it has been confirmed that the game will once again be played at Hillsborough, giving the youngsters a chance to tread the hallowed turf once again.

Darren Moore, Jamie Smith and Simon Ireland were all present for the win on Monday, with the manager taking time to have a chat and congratulate the club’s youngsters afterwards – and he’ll be hoping to see them pick up another win when they take on the Reds in the coming weeks.

Last season saw the young Owls reach the fifth round of the country’s most prestigious youth competition before losing to Blackburn Rovers, and they will have intentions of pressing on even further this time around if possible.

The game against Barnsley has to be played by December 17th, but the desire will be to get it played as soon as possible as the end of the year comes around.

Advertisement Hide Ad