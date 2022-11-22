Sean Fusire scored the winning goal at Hillsborough in the second round of the FA Youth Cup as Andy Holdsworth’s side upset the odds against the Category 1 Rams, but they also hit the woodwork on three occasions and were unlucky not to win by a scoreline bigger than 1-0.

In previous games they’ve been made to rue missed chances, but not this time around.

Speaking after the game, Holdsworth told the media, "Everyone put a shift in and worked the gameplan to a treat… There's a lot of exciting players in that group.

"The story of our season has playing well, creating chances and then getting hit with a sucker punch but luckily it went for us today.

"There was a few nerves, obviously playing in front of their family and friends at home, but it's about managing that nervous energy.

"It's good for them that they're playing at Hillsborough. It's a fantastic arena, we all come here and know what it's like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Holdsworth was delighted with his young Sheffield Wednesday charges.

The Wednesday youth boss also spoke about their desire to see players progress up through the ranks and into Darren Moore’s first team, though admitted that it’s something that requires a real push from the youngsters.

"It's what we're here for,” he added. “We're here to try and get these boys in and around the under-21s or the first team. That's the mantra for us as an academy.

"Once they then do get into that mix it's then up to them to stay there and work out what they have to do to stay there. They have to push themselves in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've seen it down the years with players like Liam Shaw. Individuals such as that who are obviously not still at the club, but they went and established themselves, so that is what they have to try and do.