The 19-year-old Fulham youngster came on in the second half of Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Barnsley, replacing Josh Windass as the Owls looked to try and push for a goal in the second half.

Jasper has an impressive record at youth level, contributing 29 goals and assists in 37 U18 Premier League games, as well as 13 goals and assists in 21 matches since stepping up into the Premier League 2.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such is his promise that the teenager penned a long-term deal until 2023 less than a year ago, however the fact that he’s made just a handful of appearances since his senior debut against Manchester City last year may suggest that The Cottagers are keen to see him test himself higher up the pyramid.

The youngster signed his first professional deal as a 17-year-old back in 2018, and has been linked with loan moves to the Championship in the past, but a spell in League One under the right manager could be exactly the sort of thing he needs to take his career to the next level.

But what sort of player is he?

In his own words he’s ‘unpredictable’, and he told Fulham’s YouTube channel last year, “I feel like I’m a creative player, an unpredictable player, someone that can maybe offer something different to the ordinary Joe - you never know what to expect, really, when I’m on the ball.”

Sylvester Jasper is the latest Sheffield Wednesday trialist.

And that may be what Moore is looking for from the winger – who can play on the left or right – as he runs the rule over him, and the Owls boss says that the plan is to give him a week to show what he’s capable of, rather than be asked to try and turn it on just for a couple of days.

When asked about the teenager after the Tykes defeat, Moore said, “He’s a young boy we’ve got from Fulham, Sylvester Jasper… We’ve got him here for seven days just to have a look at him. Pre-season allows me to have a look at these players that have been on the radar in terms of where they’ve been over the last couple of seasons.

“What pre-season allows is for you to bring them in and look at them at close hand without really committing. He’s come today, and had a good outing. He has wonderful technical ability, he carries a threat, is a clean striker of the ball and gets defenders on the back foot.

“It’s an area where we feel if it’s possible to strengthen, then we’ll do so.

“We’ll have another look at him on Tuesday. I like looking at trialists over seven days, I don’t think one or two days is right in terms of settling down.”