‘Ruthless mentality’ – Darren Moore points out what he’s working to change at Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore wants more ruthlessness from Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday lost 2-0 to Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, drawing a blank for the first time in preseason as several chances were spurned in a game at the Oakwell Training Ground.

Mide Shodipo, Julian Börner, Josh Windass and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru all had chances to get the Owls off the mark against the Tykes, however it was the hosts that found their scoring boots as they ran out as winners thanks to goals from Jordan Williams and Clarke Oduor.

It was a decent Wednesday display against a Championship side that reached the Play-Offs last season, but there were numerous errors – including from Cameron Dawson for the opening goal – that Moore will be looking to cut out.

Speaking to the media after the game, the SWFC boss said, “I was looking at the team – in terms of their structure, their shape, their fitness levels. It was a step up in level with the opposition, which is what we wanted. We’re disappointed with the two goals – we shouldn’t have conceded them – but what I was pleased with was how we got into them on a number of occasions but just lacked that final finish. Maybe that’s just down to the stage where we’re at in preseason – that sharpness will come.

“Overall, it was another 60/70 minutes into the boys, and it’s all for the match fitness. So I’m pleased.

He went on to say, “Last season we created chances but didn’t convert them, and we have to convert them. We’re looking for a ruthless mentality in front of goal, and of course we want to do that. But we also want to cut out the elementary mistakes that were happening a lot last season – that’s all about setting a new mentality and focus at the football club. They’re the things you work on in preseason.”

Next up for the Owls is a behind-closed-doors game against West Bromwich Albion, another game that will be a tough test for Moore and his troops.