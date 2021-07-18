Why Sheffield Wednesday attacking pair were left out of friendly run out with Barnsley

Against a much sterner Tykes opposition than in previous matches that included several first team Championship players, the Owls had the better of the first half but fell 2-0 to preventable goals, all the while getting important miles in their legs.

Two players that weren’t able to get the benefit were attacking pair Andre Green and Charles Hagan, both who have impressed during preseason so far.

Youngster Hagan signed a new contract with the Owls last month and has staked his claim for senior involvement this season, while Green scored the winner in the 1-0 win over Alfreton and will be hoping to press on this season after injury curtailed his first months in a Wednesday shirt.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday attacker Andre Green.

Asked why the pair were left out of the match, which also saw Josh Windass taken off as a precaution for a back spasm and Dominic Iorfa return to action for the first time since January, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “Charles’ injury was a bit muscular, real soreness, so again we didn’t want to take any chances with him.

“Andre just rolled his ankle a little bit, but we expect him to be back in training early next week.

“So there’s nothing too serious. I’ve pulled them out of it today because it’s pointless me letting them try and play on if there’s a bit of discomfort there.”