Moore opted for Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Reece James as his three centre backs as they took aim at the Chairboys, a trio that haven’t been used together since the defeat against Peterborough United early in the season.

Dominic Iorfa was the one to miss out as he dropped to the bench, with Heneghan getting his first start in over a month, and the result seemed to justify the decision.

Speaking after the game, Moore told the media, “We got that one spot on and everything was into (Sam) Vokes and with first-time contacts… I thought he (Heneghan) was immense and absolutely solid, and I was so pleased for him. With the strain he had, I probably brought him back seven days early, but I thought it was a gamble we had to take because of the type of game.

“That was why we gave him 45 minutes against Burton, to blow off a few cobwebs. We did not want to stretch him too much.”

Moore also explained what was said to his two big central defenders, Heneghan and Ihiekwe, beforehand, saying, “I said to Ben and Icky that this game was right up their street… With Reece James alongside them, with his tenacity and aggression was excellent and he gives us a lovely 'out' on the left. It thought it was a game where both would have to stand up and be counted and both of them did.”