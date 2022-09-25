News you can trust since 1887
‘He’s a Premier League player’ – Sheffield Wednesday star praised after top performance

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has been described as a ‘Premier League player’ by Wycombe Wanderers boss, Gareth Ainsworth.

By Joe Crann
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 6:32 am
Bannan was on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon, scoring the second goal for the Owls as they went on to record a 3-1 win to move up to third place in the League One table.

Wednesday were made to work hard for their three points, but Bannan was a top performer once again as he showed his quality in the heart of Darren Moore’s midfield.

Ainsworth, who has seen plenty of the Scot, admitting that they did what they could to try and stop him on Saturday afternoon.

As quoted by Bucks Free Press, the Wycombe boss said, “Keeping someone like Barry Bannan quiet is a hard job… He is probably one of the best-paid players in the league for a reason as he is a Premier League player.

Sheffield Wednesday have kept hold of him and he runs the show sometimes. Jason McCarthy did his best to put a lid on Barry today and I think he did OK.

“It wasn’t the Barry Bannan show as we have seen in the past, but it’s just disappearing to leave with nothing.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan was back amongst the goals against Wycombe Wanderers.

The Owls skipper has five goals and assists in his last six games for the Owls, and will be looking to add to that tally next weekend when Wednesday go up against Port Vale as they take aim at – potentially – top spot in the current League One table.

