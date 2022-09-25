Sheffield Wednesday enjoying best start in 30 years – Owls not getting carried away

Wednesday are averaging two points a game this season as they push for promotion out of League One, and have started brightly with what is now their best start to a campaign since the famous 1990/91 campaign over 30 years ago.

Their impressive 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday saw them move up to third place on the table, and if results elsewhere go their way then they may have a chance to go on top of the table next weekend at Port Vale.

Speaking after the game, Moore told the media, “The challenges have been different in every single game. Today was a completely different challenge compared to the last league game against Ipswich but we managed to come through it.

“We will look back and analyse the first 10 games. We are pleased with the way the first 10 games have gone. There has only been one game in there that we didn't perform for whatever reason but the response from that performance has been excellent.”

The Owls boss also said, “There have been games that I looked back on last season and it has been a learning curve for us. It will continue to be a learning curve.

“It is only 10 games gone. We don't get too high on the highs and we don't get too low in the lows. I am really pleased we got the three points today as they are well marshalled by a really good, experienced manager.”