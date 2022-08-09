The Owls take on the Black Cats in the Carabao Cup tomorrow evening in their first meeting since last season’s play-off encounters, and both managers are expected to make plenty of changes as they keep one eye on their aspirations in their respective divisions this season.

Moore, who has seen his side pick up four points from two games in League One, says that Wednesday will be giving the tie the utmost respect, explaining that they’ll be assessing their squad before making a decision on the starting XI at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday’s boss said, “It’s a game we will be taking very seriously, it’s a great cup tie at home in front of our own supporters and we have the live TV cameras here as well. So all the ingredients are there.

“We are assessing where the squad is at after Saturday’s game at MK Dons. It is a quick turnaround, we have another game in the league on Saturday so everything will be considered.

“We want to win the game. For any game at Sheffield Wednesday, we can never rest on our laurels, every game matters. We want to get a rhythm, we want to keep the spirit going.

“It's a breakaway from the league with two big clubs going head-to-head, with the exploits of last season fresh in the mind. They are now operating in the Championship, they are a good team, and this will be a good test for us.”