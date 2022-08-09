Sheffield Wednesday signing receives EFL plaudits early into Owls career

Heneghan, who joined the Owls as a free agent from AFC Wimbledon this summer, is one of only five Wednesday players to have completed all 180 minutes of the club’s opening two League One fixtures, and his showing in the 1-0 win over MK Dons this past weekend certainly caught the eye.

The 28-year-old centre back played his part in earning a much-needed clean sheet at Stadium MK to make sure that Josh Windass’ goal from the penalty spot was enough to secure all three points, and his efforts were rewarded by landing a place in the latest League One Team of the Week.

He won 100% of his aerial duels for Wednesday on Saturday, and also made almost as many clearances (10) as the entire MK Dons team (11) as he continually batted away numerous attempts from the hosts to get back into the tie – much to the delight of the 6,000+ travelling supporters.

Meanwhile, no other player on the pitch made more interceptions (2), won the only tackle that he attempted over the course of 90 minutes - not being dribbled past even once - and actually completed more accurate passes (22) than any of his Wednesday teammates.

It remains to be seen whether Heneghan will take part in this week’s Carabao Cup game against Sunderland as Darren Moore no doubt rings the changes, but if he’s available then it seems pretty certain that he’ll be lining up against Charlton Athletic regardless of what happens on Wednesday night.