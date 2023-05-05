News you can trust since 1887
What Sheffield Wednesday will do to mark the Coronation of King Charles III

Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Derby County was moved to Sunday because of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 5th May 2023, 12:45 BST

Wednesday and the Rams will lock horns at midday in the final game of the season as Paul Warne’s side look to book their spots in the play-offs alongside the Owls, but the tie was originally scheduled for May 6th at 3pm.

With the Coronation now taking place on that day, hence the decision to move all of the Premier League and English Football League games, it’s understood that the club will mark the occasion the following day in front of a full Hillsborough crowd.

Wednesday are expected to play the national anthem before kick off, and imagery to commemorate the inauguration of King Charles III will be shown on the big screen between the South Stand and Leppings Lane end of S6.

The coronation service will take place at 11am in Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning, with the new King being crowned at around midday before the ceremony comes to a close an hour or so later.

Wednesday face Derby at 12pm on Sunday as they look to make it four wins in a row heading into the play-offs against an as-yet-unknown opponent later this month.

