Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Joe Wildsmith, says that he’s keeping away from his phone in the build-up to Derby County’s game this weekend.

It’ll be the first time that Wildsmith will ever have played at Hillsborough as an opposing player having come through the academy at Middlewood Road and spent practically his whole career in Wednesday colours.

Now though, having become ever-present for the Rams over the course of their 45 games so far in 2022/23, he’s looking to enjoy a winning return to S6 – and not only because it would secure a play-off spot for Paul Warne’s side.

"I've not been in too much contact, especially friends," he told Derbyshire Live. "A lot of them are Sheffield Wednesday fans… I've tried to keep a quiet phone and I think they are aware that I don't need it this week. That's the sign of good friends in terms of just leaving me to it.

"I've had no messages saying it's a big game or things like that. It's been pretty quiet, I've been keeping my head down and spending time with my family and the little one like I would any other week.

"It's the last game of the main season and I am preparing for the game how I would do any other game.”

"It just happens to be a game in the city that I live in,” Wildsmith went on to say. “That's the only difference. It's somewhere I've been many times, I am sure I will feel comfortable there.

DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Joe Wildsmith of Derby during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"In terms of friends and family, it's been quiet and it's been nice of them to do that. I'd take so much pleasure in us beating them and then giving it to them, but it's just a surreal situation for me.

"Once the job is done then we can talk about it then. It's a lot easier. Until then I won't be speaking to them much."

