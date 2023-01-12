Gone: Mark McGuinness latest leaves Sheffield Wednesday without key defender

Sheffield Wednesday look to have lost out on Mark McGuinness, who today trained with his parent club, Cardiff City.

McGuinness’ situation has been one that’s dragged on for a little while now since The Star revealed that the Bluebirds wanted to take him back after an impressive first half of the season at Hillsborough – with a transfer embargo giving hope that he may not be able to be registered anyway.

Now though, with Cardiff having paid the money required to have the embargo lifted, it became apparent that it was just a matter of time before he was on his way back.

That has now happened, even though nothing official has been announced by either club at this point in time.

Wales Online said of the situation today, “Cardiff have been keen to recall the towering centre-half owing to his consistently excellent performances for Darren Moore's promotion-chasing Owls. However, the EFL transfer ban meant they had to wait to bring McGuinness back into the fold.

“But he is now back in Cardiff and trained with the squad today as the Bluebirds wait for the paperwork to be completed before his recall is able to be made official.”

Darren Moore is now left with a decision to make on his backline ahead of Saturday’s crucial game with Wycombe Wanderers, with McGuinness needing to be replaced in the heart of the defence.

Mark McGuinness was on loan with Sheffield Wednesday from Cardiff City.

Wednesday have been considering their options in defence when it comes to new arrivals, however there has been nothing in terms of concrete movement at this point in time.