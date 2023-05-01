News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
15 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
16 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
19 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
19 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

What Sheffield Wednesday boss said on Reece James and Jack Hunt as Owls' remaining injured duo

Sheffield Wednesday will be pleased to see the backend of this season on an injury front when it finally comes to an end.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls have suffered a series of serious injuries as the season as gone on, starting with Akin Famewo’s long-term one sustained away at MK Dons and culminating in problems for both George Byers and Josh Windass that saw the vital duo miss out on key games that played a part in them missing out on the automatic promotion places.

Wednesday aren’t wallowing, though, as they now turn their focus to this weekend’s game against Derby County, and after that it’ll be all eyes on the play-off semifinals – whomever it brings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
All the winners as Sheffield Wednesday confirm awards - including vital fan vote
Most Popular

The likes of Byers, Mallik Wilks and Akin Famewo have all been ruled out of the run-in going forward, but it would appear that both Reece James and Jack Hunt have got a chance to feature before 2022/23 comes to an end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town, the Wednesday manager said that with those two it’s just a case of managing their progress.

“The two are Reece James and Jack Hunt,” Moore told the media.”They’re the two really that we’ll have to see who the week goes. But it almost feels like its as a case of as the weeks go we’re getting one or two back, which at this stage - with where we are at what we’re faced with - it’s welcome for us.”

Wednesday face Derby on Sunday afternoon, after which their opponents in the playoffs will be confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Reece James' Sheffield Wednesday return date is as yet unknown. (Steve Ellis)Reece James' Sheffield Wednesday return date is as yet unknown. (Steve Ellis)
Reece James' Sheffield Wednesday return date is as yet unknown. (Steve Ellis)

MORE: Watch Wednesdayites roar Owls on - and boss thanks travelling support

Related topics:Reece JamesJack HuntGeorge ByersJosh WindassMK DonsDerby CountyMallik Wilks