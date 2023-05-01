What Sheffield Wednesday boss said on Reece James and Jack Hunt as Owls' remaining injured duo

Sheffield Wednesday will be pleased to see the backend of this season on an injury front when it finally comes to an end.

The Owls have suffered a series of serious injuries as the season as gone on, starting with Akin Famewo’s long-term one sustained away at MK Dons and culminating in problems for both George Byers and Josh Windass that saw the vital duo miss out on key games that played a part in them missing out on the automatic promotion places.

Wednesday aren’t wallowing, though, as they now turn their focus to this weekend’s game against Derby County, and after that it’ll be all eyes on the play-off semifinals – whomever it brings.

The likes of Byers, Mallik Wilks and Akin Famewo have all been ruled out of the run-in going forward, but it would appear that both Reece James and Jack Hunt have got a chance to feature before 2022/23 comes to an end.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town, the Wednesday manager said that with those two it’s just a case of managing their progress.

“The two are Reece James and Jack Hunt,” Moore told the media.”They’re the two really that we’ll have to see who the week goes. But it almost feels like its as a case of as the weeks go we’re getting one or two back, which at this stage - with where we are at what we’re faced with - it’s welcome for us.”

Wednesday face Derby on Sunday afternoon, after which their opponents in the playoffs will be confirmed.

