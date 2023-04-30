Sheffield Wednesday fans were in fine voice as they roared on the team despite missing out on automatic promotion this weekend

The Owls kept up their side of the bargain against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, but wins for Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town meant that their blip in March and early April sees them finish third in League One.

Fans are understandably disappointed, especially given where the team were at not so long back, but there were brilliant scenes at Montgomery Waters Meadow afetr the final whistle as Wednesdayites continued to cheer on the players, celebrating the 3-0 win with them and also showing that they backed them in the play-offs. You can watch part of it in the video above.

Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, was full of praise for the travelling support after the match - saying that it meant a lot them.

“It’s tremendous,” Moore told The Star. “I just said to the boys that the reaction from them showed the complete trust and belief - I said ‘They’re with you all the way’.

“We took another full away travel today, we’ve got a full house next week, so it just goes to show where their mindset and mentality are. Credit to the players, but we have to keep going and the fans drive us on.

“They’re the most important cog, because of their vast numbers and the passion they show. It spurs the players on, and we have to continue.”

There was also praise from goalscorer, Michael Smith:

