News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
8 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
9 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
12 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
13 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

All the winners as Sheffield Wednesday confirm awards - including vital fan vote

Sheffield Wednesday’s club awards took place at Hillsborough this evening as they prepare for their play-off push in League One.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 30th Apr 2023, 21:25 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 21:56 BST

After a record-breaking season it was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the Owls were destined for the 2022/23 play-offs rather than pushing for automatic promotion on the final day, but that disappointment doesn’t get away from the fact that there have been many strong performances over the course of the campaign.

On Sunday, after beating Shrewsbury Town 3-0, Wednesday had their in-house club awards at S6 in order to acknowledge those that have stepped up this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ll update the winners as they come through...

Most Popular

First up, it’s the Community Champion Award, which is won by Owls midfielder, Will Vaulks.

And secondly, we’ve got Liam Palmer with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Next in line is Michael Smith as he lands the Top Goalscorer gong - he’s got 19 in all competitions with a few more games to go.

The Players’ Player of the Season Award - voted by his peers - goes the way of Palmer, who has been almost ever-present for the Owls this season.

In a fierecly fought award this season, with several players scoring belters, the Goal of the Season Award goes the way of Will Vaulks for his fine strike against Port Vale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lastly we have the Player of the Season Award, voted for by the fans, which also goes the way of stalwart, Liam Palmer, after a fantastic campaign.

Related topics:HillsboroughLeague OneLiam Palmer