Sheffield Wednesday’s club awards took place at Hillsborough this evening as they prepare for their play-off push in League One.

After a record-breaking season it was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the Owls were destined for the 2022/23 play-offs rather than pushing for automatic promotion on the final day, but that disappointment doesn’t get away from the fact that there have been many strong performances over the course of the campaign.

On Sunday, after beating Shrewsbury Town 3-0, Wednesday had their in-house club awards at S6 in order to acknowledge those that have stepped up this season.

We’ll update the winners as they come through...

First up, it’s the Community Champion Award, which is won by Owls midfielder, Will Vaulks.

And secondly, we’ve got Liam Palmer with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Next in line is Michael Smith as he lands the Top Goalscorer gong - he’s got 19 in all competitions with a few more games to go.

The Players’ Player of the Season Award - voted by his peers - goes the way of Palmer, who has been almost ever-present for the Owls this season.

In a fierecly fought award this season, with several players scoring belters, the Goal of the Season Award goes the way of Will Vaulks for his fine strike against Port Vale.

