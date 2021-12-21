The Owls currently have six players on loan at the club until the end of the season, but they’ve had varying levels of success and there are being questions asked about who will still be at Hillsborough come the end of next month.

We had a look at where things were at…

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

The goalkeeper has been the busiest of all of the loan players, playing 27 games in all competitions and putting in a number of impressive performances.

Wednesday are in conversation with Burnley about his future, but are hopeful that he’ll stay.

Lewis Gibson

Gibson has only played 90 minutes for Wednesday as he battled injury problems, and is currently rehabilitating with Everton.

If he can get fit soon then it might be worth the Owl holding onto him, but if not then it might be better for everyone if his time at S6 gets cut short.

Lewis Wing

Wing has played plenty of minutes for the club since joining from Middlesbrough, however things haven’t quite worked out as planned in terms of his impact on the side.

There’s been talk that Chris Wilder may want to have a look at him after taking over at Boro, which would put his Owls future in jeopardy.

Theo Corbeanu

The 19-year-old from Wolverhampton Wanderers has certainly got people talking. He may not have played a huge amount of minutes (931 in 16 games), but he’s an exciting talent that Wednesdayites have taken to.

It was reported that Wolves could look to take him back and loan him elsewhere, but that may have changed given his recent upturn in gametime.

Olamide Shodipo

Shodipo shone in League One last season with Oxford United, but this time around has battled a bit.

He’s played less than 900 minutes, only scored once, and Queens Park Rangers may want to see him playing more in 2022.

Florian Kamberi

The Albanian is on loan from St Gallen in Switzerland, and is currently the second top scorer at the club with five goals in 17 games.

What Darren Moore said

“Ideally we’d like to keep them… We’ll wait and see because at the end of the day they don’t belong to us officially.

“What we would like to do is continue it. All the players are enjoying their time here and all of them are getting stronger and stronger as the games and the season moves on.”

What Barry Bannan said

“They’re big parts of the team at the minute, especially the goalie, he’s been brilliant. But with good performances comes interest from other places, we’re not stupid.

“I’d like to think that they’re enjoying themselves here, we’ve a massive following every week and we’re winning games. It would be daft for them to leave.