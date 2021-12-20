Sheffield Wednesday linked with January swoop for England youth international

Rayhaan Tulloch has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The Owls aren’t expected to have a hugely busy transfer window in January as they remain restricted to free agents and loans – but that doesn’t mean they’re not on the lookout for fresh faces.

Wednesday are known to be keen to bring in a left back and centre back if the right opportunity arises, and it’s understood that an attacker is also on their potential wishlist as Moore looks to bring in some more goals to his side to try and take some of the pressure of top scorer, Lee Gregory.

And according to the Daily Mail, one of the names on their list of possible targets is West Bromwich Albion’s youth international, Tulloch, a player who Moore already knows well having seen him during his own time at the Hawthorns and also signed him on loan for Doncaster Rovers for a short period last year.

Tulloch, who plays predominantly as a left winger but has also been utilised through the middle, made two appearances for Rovers last year – grabbing an assist on his debut – before a hamstring saw him return to the Baggies without the game time that he’ll have been hoping for.

The Mail reports that the Owls are joined by Plymouth Argyle, MK Dons and Fleetwood Town in their interest in the former England youth international, however Moore may have the upper hand given his previous relationship with the young attacker.

It’s been stated that West Brom’s Valérien Ismaël is open to the idea of letting the 20-year-old leave on loan until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, and Wednesday may look to chance their arm with an approach as the next transfer window draws ever closer.