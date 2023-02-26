‘Shocking’ - Charlton Athletic boss accuses Sheffield Wednesday in red card claim

Charlton Athletic boss, Dean Holden, has accused Sheffield Wednesday of ‘targeting’ one of their best players – and thinks they should have had a man sent off.

The Owls and the Addicks played out a tight game at the Valley on Saturday, with both sides missing chances after Liam Palmer had scored an early goal that would prove to be the winner on the day.

A total of five bookings were given on the afternoon, four of which went Wednesday’s way, but Holden felt that one tackle – on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – wasn’t punished severely enough.

It’s unsure exactly which challenge he was referring to, but it may be the foul on Rak-Sakyi by Dominic Iorfa a few minutes before the end of the first half which earned him a yellow card.

Speaking to Charlton’s media team after the 1-0 defeat, Holden said, “I have to say, and I don’t like talking about referees, but I think there’s an elephant in the room with the tackle on Jes first half. Nowadays it’s a shocking tackle, it’s a red card all day long.

“I’m not sure what the referee has seen, and why he’s not given that, but we have to accept it and get on with it - but I think that’s really poor within the game, targeting one of our best players like that.”

The Owls have one of the best disciplinary records in League One, with only two clubs having received less total cards than Wednesday (51) – however only four teams have given away more fouls (370).