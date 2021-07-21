Chelsea's Tariq Uwakwe is on trial at Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old midfielder has been with the Blues’ academy since the tender age of seven, moving up through the ranks at Cobham Training Centre on the way to impressing at both U18 and U23 level – winning plenty of youth competitions on the way.

Having represented England at U18, U19 and U20 level, Uwakwe is a player with undoubted talent, and he showcased some of what he’s capable of whilst on loan with Accrington Stanley last season, grabbing four goals and four assists in 21 games across all competitions.

But what sort of player is he? He describes himself as an ‘all-round player’, and history shows that he’s got plenty of versatility in his locker – he’s played across the midfield through the course of his young career so far, but had most of his joy at Accrington when utilised on the left-hand side when playing as a wingback or left midfielder.

“I’m a player that just likes to get on the ball,” he said in an interview when joining The 'Owd Reds. “Whether it’s in the defensive third, offensive third or middle third. I just like to get on the ball, link up the play and get my players involved.

“I try to assist, get a couple of goals, and do my defensive duties as well. I’m a bit of an all-round player, I’d say.”

The young left-footed Londoner, who has one year left on his current Blues contract, could be seen as a good option for Moore given the variety of positions that he can play, and his youthful exuberance could may be something the Owls boss sees as a major plus as they plot the way forward with a younger squad.

Uwakwe was one of two trialists to play for Wednesday in their 2-0 preseason friendly defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, with Fulham’s Sylvester Jasper the other unnamed trialist that took to the field in hope of landing a move – loan or otherwise – to Hillsborough for 2021/22.