Surprise Sheffield Wednesday exit as club announce departure
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Paul Williams has left his role as a coach at the club.
Williams was brought in by Darren Moore when he joined the Owls earlier in the year, but now it’s been revealed that he has left his role for personal reasons.
Moore was quoted on the club’s official website as saying, “Just to let everybody know at the football club that Paul Williams has left us mutually… It was sad to see him go but we understand it was for personal reasons and we wish Paul and his family really, really well going forward.
“We thank him for the time he’s given to the club, he’s a personal friend of mine so despite us not working together I will be keeping in touch, but from Paul to everybody, he wishes everyone connected to this football club every bit of success, the fans, staff and players.”