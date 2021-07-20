Paul Williams has left Sheffield Wednesday. (Pic Steve Ellis)

Williams was brought in by Darren Moore when he joined the Owls earlier in the year, but now it’s been revealed that he has left his role for personal reasons.

Moore was quoted on the club’s official website as saying, “Just to let everybody know at the football club that Paul Williams has left us mutually… It was sad to see him go but we understand it was for personal reasons and we wish Paul and his family really, really well going forward.