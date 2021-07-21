Key Sheffield Wednesday move signifies big step towards return to normality

Following this week’s ‘Freedom Day’, Wednesday have now confirmed that season ticket sales for the upcoming campaign are now heading into stage three – which means that they’re now available on general sale.

Taking into consideration the possible limiting of attendances on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Owls had only offered season tickets to those who had bought early bird tickets for 2020/21 and then those who had tickets in 2019/20, but now it’s been confirmed that they’re now available for everyone.

Wednesday, who drastically cut the prices of season tickets following relegation into League One, said in a statement, “The Owls are pleased to announce that 2021/22 Season Tickets are now on general sale.

“Following an extremely successful first and second phase - and following the latest Government update - we are now in a position to move into phase three.

“With some potential restrictions still in mind regarding crowds of particular capacity, the third phase is on general sale at the current revised Season Ticket prices and remains open until Monday 26 July at 4.00pm.

“Season Ticket holders yet to renew or supporters wishing to purchase for the new season can do so for the final time at the current price points before the deadline of 26 July.”

Meanwhile, the club have been given an away allocation of 1600 tickets for their final preseason friendly against Port Vale on July 27th – a few days before they take on Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup.