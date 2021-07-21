The Owls were beaten 2-0 by the Baggies on Tuesday afternoon, with Matt Phillips grabbing two goals in the first half that effectively put the game to bed.

But it was all about the lessons learnt for Moore, who says that he wants his side to realise the consequences of giving the ball away when doing so against a side that is able to punish them.

West Brom have plenty of quality in their side following relegation from the Premier League last season, while Wednesday are in a transition period, and Moore insists that – result aside – the game in the Midlands served its purpose as preparations for the 2021/22 campaign continue.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the encounter, the Owls boss said, “My reflection on the game is that we got what we wanted in terms of a real tough opponent, I wanted the team to feel really stretched out there and we got that against some real quality.

“I wanted the players to feel the impact when they gave the ball away in silly positions or give the ball away unnecessarily to good quality players. It’s things like that, that can hurt and punish you.

“Just in the general play, the movement of the ball and the angle of the approach will serve us good for our tempo in the season ahead, in terms of the levels we need to get to and the quality we need if we are to make strides this season.”

He also went on to say, “We’re talking about a team that were in the Premier League just last season and they still have a very strong squad from that experience so it’s a step up in class.”