‘The last seconds…’ - Andre Green’s Slovan Bratislava deal revealed after shock Sheffield Wednesday exit

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed on Thursday evening that the winger had completed a move away from Hillsborough ‘for an undisclosed fee’ after agreeing a switch to Slovakia for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Slovakians didn’t hang about in terms of getting him registered with UEFA for their Europa League campaign, however he wasn’t able to make it in time to actually be part of their squad for last night’s 3-0 defeat to Greek giants, Olympiacos.

Belasí’s CEO, Ivan Kmotrik Jnr, said that they wanted to sign Green back in the winter, with the club explaining that – at the time – the player wanted to stay in England rather than leave the country. After relegation into League One, however, the Slovakians tried again.

As translated from Bratislava’s official website, Kmotrik Jnr said, "I am very glad that we managed to make this transfer… We were interested in Andre already in the winter, but we stayed in touch and I'm looking forward to him coming to us now. It was one of the most demanding transfers we have made so far. Our goal was to get Andre to add to the roster so that he would be available for coach Weiss against Olympiacos.

“We closed the transfer literally a few minutes before the end of the list. We used all our contacts and made every effort to make it fit in the last seconds. Andre Green comes to us for a permanent transfer, we have agreed on a two-year contract with a two-year option. I believe that our cooperation will be successful and beneficial for both parties. He is a wing player that can bring us more options and increase quality in those areas.”

Wednesday do have plenty of players who are capable of playing on either of the wings following Darren Moore’s summer recruitment drive, and the finances of the deal certainly make sense for the Owls after picking up Green as a free agent earlier in the year.