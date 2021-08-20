Paul Warne reacts to Lewis Wing’s Rotherham United comments ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

The Middlesbrough man has impressed during his short stay with Sheffield Wednesday so far, playing every game in the heart of Darren Moore’s midfield as the Owls got off to a solid start in their League One campaign.

Wing is expected to feature once again tomorrow afternoon when Wednesday take on Rotherham at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, and he’ll no doubt be out to continue his fine beginning to life with the Owls.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And after Wing said in an interview with Yorkshire Live that he ‘didn't really want to go back’ to Rotherham even though ‘I enjoyed my time there’, Warne has revealed that the on-loan Wednesday midfielder was never anything but respectful during his spell with the Millers.

Speaking to the media this week, the Rotherham manager said, “I am fine with it, the good thing I know what he is good at and I know what he probably isn't so good at… That isn't a problem for me. I always like players who are prepared to risk their players and play for us here.

“I always have respect and fondness for that and I look forward to seeing him and shaking his hand.

“I will look forward to us trying to keep him quiet. Football is what it is, I don't fall out with anyone who showed me respect and he definitely did.

Paul Warne wanted Lewis Wing back before he joined Sheffield Wednesday. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“He is a great kid, he will have a great career there no doubt but it is about what our midfielders can do. I think we can cause them as many problems as they can do us.”

Wednesday and Rotherham will lock horns at 1pm on Saturday afternoon, and could potentially head to the top of League One if they win and other results happen to go their way as well.