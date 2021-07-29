What Darren Moore said to Cameron Dawson before sending the Sheffield Wednesday man out on loan

The Star first reported earlier in the week that Exeter were keen to take the shot-stopper down south for the season as their manager, Matt Taylor, sought some experience between the sticks, and now that move has been confirmed by both clubs.

Dawson, a product of the Owls’ academy, will spend the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign with the Grecians, but – with two years left on his Wednesday contract – has not given up hope of making a successful return to Hillsborough in the future.

Speaking to Exeter’s official website after completing his loan move, the 26-year-old revealed what Moore said to him prior to his departure, saying, “He said he wanted me to come here and play some games… I had a tough year last year, struggled with an injury, and he was saying how he wanted to sharpen me back up.

“He sees me playing games here as the final stage of me getting back sharp to hopefully go back to Sheffield Wednesday after a successful season at Exeter and really knock on the door there.”

Dawson is not expected to be the last player heading out on loan from Hillsborough this season, with a number of youngsters thought to be available on loan as Moore looks to try and get some senior minutes into them as they look to try and take their young careers to the next level.