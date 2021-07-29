Bailey Peacock-Farrell on why it was a ‘no-brainer’ to join Sheffield Wednesday
New Sheffield Wednesday signing, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, says it was a ‘no-brainer’ to join Sheffield Wednesday, calling them a ‘massive club’.
The 24-year-old shot-stopper completed a switch to S6 earlier this week after a loan move from Burnley was agreed for the 2021/22 campaign, but it was one that has been on the cards for a while now as Darren Moore went in search of a new number one.
And Peacock-Farrell admits that he’s excited to get it over the line now – wasting no time in getting in on the action as the Owls picked up a 2-1 win over Port Vale on Tuesday night.
Speaking after his first Wednesday outing, the goalkeeper said, “It’s a massive club, a huge club, and the picture here - the aim for this season - is a big one. It’s something that I’m excited to be a part of…
“When you add that together, the size of the club and the opportunity you can get here - along with the gaffer really pushing for it - it was a no-brainer for me.”
BPF also gave an idea of the role that Darren Moore played in getting him to Hillsborough, saying, “It started a while ago, there have been ongoing conversations for a number of weeks… It was a steady build-up, and a process of getting it done.
“When somebody wants you and makes it clear that they want, it’s a great feeling. And it gives you confidence to come in, do well and perform for him. That confidence the gaffer gave me coming here was amazing.