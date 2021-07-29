Moore has spoken previously about the potential of loaning out some of their young players for the upcoming campaign, and now it appears that the raft of new arrivals could pave the way for a number of young players heading out to find regular game time elsewhere.

With more signings still expected, it is understood that some loan moves could be on the cards for Wednesday before the end of next month’s transfer window – though that will all depend on what sort of interest is on the table.

After the 2-1 win over Port Vale, in which a number of youngsters featured, he told the media, “I think the younger players have done extremely well for us in preseason…

“They’ve been with us for five or six weeks, and I think for some of them it’d be good to get some loan experience for their development as well. Maybe that’ll be where we’re looking at.”

Moore confirmed this week that goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, is set to join League Two Exeter City on loan, and The Star understands that a number of young players have also been earmarked for potential loan moves elsewhere as they look to take the next step in their careers.

The Owls haven’t been big users of the loan market in recent years, but it is thought that the likes of Alex Hunt, Charles Hagan, Ciaran Brennan, Ryan Galvin, Liam Waldock and Josh Dawodu could be sent out in order for them to gain the sort of progression that can only come from playing games on a regular basis.

Charles Hagan could potentially leave Sheffield Wednesday on loan. (Isaac Parkin: Instagram - @isaacparkinphotography)

All six have played their part in preseason for the Owls, and are thought to have impressed Moore and his side, but should interest be shown now then it’s expected that Wednesday could be open to letting them go on a short-term basis.