The Owls got their 2021/22 campaign up and running with a 0-0 draw away at Charlton Athletic on Saturday, with Moore handing debuts to both Florian Kamberi and Marvin Johnson as the duo came off the bench at The Valley.

But despite Lewis Gibson becoming their 12th signing of the summer just a few hours before that game kicked off, Moore has suggested that they’re still in the market for more new faces if the right ones become available – however wouldn’t be drawn on Portsmouth attacker, Ellis Harrison.

When asked about the Pompey man, Moore said, “I can't say and it would be wrong for me to say anything because he's not our player to comment about. I can't say anymore than that.”

Meanwhile, regarding other potential business before the transfer window closes, the Owls boss remained coy, saying. “We’ll see how we go. We will see what else is out there. If I feel there’s a player that can make us stronger and is right for us, then we’ll see if we can do some business. If not, we carry on with what we’ve got.”

Next up for the Owls is a visit from Moore’s old club, Doncaster Rovers, for the first Yorkshire derby of the season on Saturday afternoon – it kicks off at Hillsborough at 3pm.